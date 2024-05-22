Does Etsy Collect Sales Tax? What Sellers Need to Know.

One of the first things to understand about sales tax compliance is the concept of nexus, which is a relationship with a state that obligates you to register for, then collect and remit sales tax. There are several ways to establish nexus, the two most common being:

Physical nexus: You have sales tax nexus in any state where you have a physical presence. For many of the crafters who sell on Etsy, the only point of nexus will be the location of their home or studio. But if you regularly sell at craft fairs or farmers’ markets, you’ll need to comply with tax rules and regulations in those jurisdictions as well. Physical nexus can also apply if you have employees or partners in other locations. Ditto if you store goods in or sell goods from an off-site warehouse or distribution center.

Economic nexus: This is a big one for online sellers. Economic nexus is triggered when you meet the thresholds for sales activity into a state. Each state has their own rules for establishing economic nexus, revolving around sales or transaction numbers. Most states count exempt sales toward those minimums, but a few, like New Mexico and Oklahoma, don’t. So even if your sales on Etsy are tax-exempt, you may still have sales tax obligations, like registering and filing.

Regardless of how you establish nexus in a state, once you do, you’re generally required to register to collect and remit sales tax. It’s illegal to collect sales tax without a permit, you’ll have to follow the steps for the individual jurisdiction to apply. The process can be different depending on the state, and sometimes a fee is required.

Several states also have exemptions for small-batch sellers. That way, hobbyists with a couple sales per year may not have to worry about tax compliance. But the rules are typically narrow and vary for each state; it’s up to sellers to make sure they follow the rules wherever they sell.