DoorDash jumps into a booming, under-regulated alcohol delivery market

There’s a fourth tier in the traditionally three-tiered beverage alcohol system that can no longer be overlooked. COVID-19 has catapulted the beverage alcohol industry into the on-demand delivery sphere; consumers want to purchase alcohol as they buy other products, and state and local governments have loosened regulations to allow that to happen. Now U.S. alcohol regulators are attempting to get in front of this rapidly changing ecommerce environment to gain and maintain control.
As a heavily regulated product, beverage alcohol traditionally moves through three tiers:
Tier 1: Licensed manufacturers and importers sell beverage alcohol products to licensed wholesalers
Tier 2: Licensed wholesalers sell beverage alcohol products to licensed retailers (on-premise and off-premise)
Tier 3: Licensed retailers sell beverage alcohol products to of-age consumers
Checks and balances occur at each state of the journey from barrel to glass. However, with the emergence of the fourth tier, that’s no longer the case:
“Tier 4”: Unlicensed third party providers (“TPPs”) solicit sales and/or deliver alcoholic beverages to consumers
Industry standards hold that licensees must control all aspects of the sale of beverage alcohol products, and 100% of revenue from those sales. Online marketplaces and delivery apps have gotten around that roadblock because they facilitate sales for licensees rather than make the sales themselves. Nonetheless, they need to work with licensees to ensure alcohol regulations are met (e.g., that the products they deliver don’t fall into the hands of minors, taxes are collected, etc.).
The rapid growth of TPPs is putting pressure on regulators to establish ground rules for these evolving practices.
A recent example of the latter is the Empire State. In August, the New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) capped fees for TPPs at 10% unless they’re listed as a co-licensee. As the use of unlicensed marketplaces and delivery apps grows, other states will be forced to acknowledge and regulate the fourth tier.
See our Alcohol Marketplaces 2.0 blog series where we cover related regulatory issues in detail:
- Part 1: Solicitation of sales by unlicensed third-party providers
- Part 2: Collect sales tax from marketplaces or comply with alcohol guidance?
- Part 3: Follow the money
- Part 4: Who’s responsible for ensuring legal drinking age?
- Part 5: Looking ahead