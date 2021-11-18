E-invoicing Mandates: What You Need to Know

e-invoicing mandates

The main reason for the growing number of e-invoicing regulations is that governments are looking for a more comprehensive way of enforcing tax laws and collecting VAT from businesses.

The VAT gap is the difference between expected revenues in a country and the revenues actually collected, and it’s a huge burden on economies across the world. In the European Union alone, the VAT gap stands at an estimated €140 billion.

Traditional VAT compliance mechanisms that rely on the periodic reporting of aggregate data and infrequent tax audits are unable to effectively detect and eliminate fraudulent activities.

However, by leveraging technology, governments can benefit from streamlined, accurate reporting and a reliable audit trail to detect fraudulent transactions in a timely manner. This digital trend isn’t only beneficial for tax collecting — e-invoicing and live reporting also bring a wealth of business benefits to taxpayers.

The benefits of e-invoicing for businesses

Businesses have been turning to more digital ways of working in recent years, so why should tax reporting be any different? Here are some of the ways businesses can benefit from e-invoicing and live reporting:

Reduction in processing costs. Replacing the physical paper form with a structured digital document means the invoice can be handled and archived more efficiently. Streamlined, digital processing translates into significant savings in printing, postage, and archiving costs. In addition, it’s estimated that businesses could save up to 70% in processing costs by implementing e-invoicing compared to PDF invoice processing.

Reduced risk of human error. When dealing with PDF or paper invoices, recipients must manually enter the data into their own systems for processing. When the information is in a digital format that computer systems can read, businesses benefit from significant savings in human resources and greater accounting accuracy. Fewer discrepancies mean shorter cycle times and better business relations.

Enhanced security. Encrypted file transfer, digital signatures, and secure networks make e-invoicing the safest way to send and receive invoices. You don’t need to worry about invoices being lost in the post or ending up in the spam folder.

Strategic spend management. Business leaders can make smarter spending decisions using high-quality data that is timely, complete, and accurate.

Faster payment. Buyers receive e-invoices as soon as they’re sent, meaning faster processing times. In turn, businesses can expect to receive payments faster.