E-invoicing Mandates: What You Need to Know

Most European countries have established legislation that governs the use of e-invoicing and promotes its use due to the tax collection benefits. Below, we’ve provided a list of some of the countries that are digitalizing their administration processes:
In Europe
Italy: Italy was one of the first countries to implement mandatory e-invoicing and is currently the only one that requires its use in both the public and private sectors.
France: France imposed electronic invoicing on B2G transactions starting in 2017 in a phased approach. It plans to impose mandatory B2B e-invoicing and e-reporting from July 2024.
Spain: Spain requires e-invoicing for B2G transactions. However, it will extend the requirement to B2B e-invoicing in the near future.
Beyond Europe
Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia will begin the rollout of its e-invoicing mandate in two phases, beginning in December 2021.
Egypt: As of January 2022, Egypt’s e-invoicing mandate will apply to all taxpayers operating in the country.
Vietnam: Vietnam is scheduled to introduce mandatory electronic invoicing from July 2022.
We could go on and on, but the point is that e-invoicing is sweeping across the globe. It is clearly the direction of travel. Businesses need to upgrade their invoicing infrastructure to remain compliant with the ever-evolving landscape. Of course, that may not always mean smooth sailing.
The challenges of implementing e-invoicing in businesses
One of the main challenges that businesses face is compliance issues due to developing regulations. Compliance was made more complicated by the pandemic, which drove governments to change deadlines, muddying the waters even further.
Businesses have been bombarded with changing requirements and deadlines for compliance making it difficult to keep up with the e-invoicing trend.
In addition, businesses will need to accelerate their digital transformation efforts to remain compliant. “Out with the old, in with the new” means updating systems and harnessing technology, which may pose a challenge for businesses that depend on traditional invoicing.
With Avalara, many companies won’t need to undergo a complete overhaul of systems, as our API plugs into existing systems — one less thing to worry about.
Get your business ready for e-invoicing with Avalara
If your business is affected by new e-invoicing mandates, you might be feeling overwhelmed and bogged down with the technicalities of the legislation.
With Avalara, you won’t need to worry about that. Our e-invoicing and live reporting solutions make the switch to e-invoicing simple, ensuring full compliance with your country’s laws.
Discover how you can future-proof your business with Avalara’s e-invoicing and live reporting solutions.