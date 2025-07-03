When no single department owns the e-invoicing strategy, teams can assume other departments will handle certain tasks and responsibilities, and initiatives can stall in the gaps between IT, tax, and finance. Projects can sit idle for weeks or months, then face a compressed timeline to completion. Budget conflicts, unclear priorities, and siloed decision-making are also common consequences.
How to fix it
Appoint your finance team as the owner, supported by a cross-functional team and strong project management. Designate an executive sponsor and a business champion to maintain accountability and alignment.