Governments across Europe and beyond are rapidly rolling out e-invoicing mandates, pushing businesses to modernise their invoicing systems. But while many companies act with urgency, too many efforts stall or fail altogether — not from a lack of will, but from missteps in planning and execution.

Whether you’re preparing for mandates in Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, or elsewhere across the EU, avoiding these common pitfalls is key to success. Here’s what you need to know.