Ecommerce platforms and sales tax compliance are core to your omnichannel strategy

The omnichannel retail commerce platform market is growing by 19.2% and is expected to reach $14.3 billion in 2030. These platforms are popular for good reason.

A platform like BigCommerce unifies your ecommerce and marketing channels, allowing you to manage all the places you sell and advertise in one centralized dashboard. Integrating search, social, and marketplace channels like Amazon, eBay, and Walmart reduces complexity and lets you see data patterns.

Connecting online and in-store shopping experiences becomes possible with features designed for buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS). A 2022 report by Bazaarvoice found that 66% of global consumers who responded to a survey prefer a hybrid online and in-store shopping experience.

Plus, many ecommerce platforms seamlessly integrate with tools you use for other daily operations, such as managing shipping and fulfillment, creating customer communications, and gathering online product reviews.

Your ecommerce platform can also be pivotal in helping you meet your tax obligations. Ecommerce platforms that integrate with a tax compliance automation software provider like Avalara can make compliance easier for your business by calculating and collecting tax with greater accuracy.

Sharon Gee, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Omnichannel at BigCommerce and Senior Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at Feedonomics, explained the advantages of the company’s partnership with Avalara in an Omni Talk podcast.

“Merchants want to sell their products, wherever their shoppers are. Whether that means they want to put their product on TikTok Shop, sell it on Instagram, or list it on Amazon, it often means bringing orders in from various different channels and fulfilling them in diverse ways, including, potentially the same way they fulfill their direct-to-consumer orders. The more channels, the more potential complexity. And all of those things trigger tax considerations,” Gee says.

“At BigCommerce and Feedonomics, we’re all tethered around this concept. Whether it’s launching new social commerce channels like TikTok Shop, taking advantage of new programs like Amazon Buy with Prime, or expanding your global footprint for cross-border, or multibrand, multistorefront, or multiregion, there are a lot of considerations. This is where our integrations with best-of-breed technology partners like Avalara can help make the experience more seamless, not only for the shopper but for the merchant who’s managing that experience,” she explains.

Understanding what ecommerce platforms do (and don’t do) can help you get the maximum value from yours.