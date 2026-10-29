Equipment decisions generally fall into three categories, each with a different case for borrowing.

The first is restoring essential operations. If equipment has failed outright and the business cannot function without it, financing is usually straightforward. The second is replacing equipment that repeatedly disrupts work. Repair can postpone a purchase, but recurring repairs, downtime, and work-arounds can make keeping older equipment more expensive over time than its purchase savings suggest.

The third category, adding capacity for growth, deserves the most scrutiny. Additional equipment only creates value if it addresses the actual bottleneck. A faster packing machine will not increase shipments if staffing or order volume is the real constraint, so confirm the bottleneck is mechanical before financing new capacity.