Speed has become the deciding factor for many small businesses shopping for financing. A bulk inventory order, a payroll run, an equipment failure, or a new account requiring extended terms can turn into an urgent cash need overnight; and waiting four to eight weeks for a traditional bank decision isn’t realistic when that happens.

That urgency has fueled a crowded market of lenders promising a quick business loan, sometimes in a matter of hours. But approval speed alone isn’t the whole story. Some lenders use the promise of same-day funding to mask expensive terms or aggressive daily withdrawals that strain the very cash flow the loan was meant to protect. The businesses that come out ahead understand why traditional approval takes so long, which fast-funding products are worth the cost, and how to spot a predatory lender before signing.