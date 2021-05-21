Federal Universal Service Fund (FUSF): What is it used for?

We love unlimited calling and data plans, but unlimited fees, not so much. In April 2021, the Federal Communications Commission started collecting a 33.4% contribution factor for the Federal Universal Service Fund (FUSF), its highest rate ever. This fee is assessed on the interstate and international portions of your phone bill, including cellular, landline, and VoIP.

FUSF is a federally created fund to help ensure telecommunications services are available nationwide to consumers. The fund subsidizes communication services in rural and other hard-to-access areas, schools, health clinics, and related initiatives. While it is a federal program, these are not taxes but discretionary fees that can change every quarter (and change they do).

For context, in the early aughts the contribution factor was in the single digits. The FCC revises the rate up or down each quarter, but it has been on an increase.