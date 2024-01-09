The state of Florida allows a partial sales and use tax exemption for motor vehicles purchased by a resident of another state. This makes it easier for snowbirds to buy a new or used car in Florida and have the vehicle titled in their state of primary residence, but it can complicate sales tax compliance for car dealers.

Hundreds of thousands of snowbirds — the kind with second homes, not feathers — settle in Florida each winter. They flee the fierce winds and frigid temperatures of the North and they stay anywhere from one to six months at a stretch. Studies suggest that like their namesakes, they even settle in flocks.

The impact of snowbirds on Florida is significant. Snowbirds fuel an estimated 1.6 million jobs and contribute billions to the Florida economy. Many own homes and rent those homes when not in the state. They also pay Florida sales tax, gas tax, property tax, discretionary sales surtax, short-term rental taxes, and other taxes as required, as they do in their home states.

It seems safe to assume Florida snowbirds wouldn’t want to pay any more taxes than absolutely required, yet their lifestyle can sometimes add to their tax obligations. A partial sales tax exemption for cars purchased in the Sunshine State can help alleviate the burden by reducing the Florida sales tax nonresidents pay on the purchase price of new or used cars subsequently titled in another state.

For car dealers in the state, however, the partial sales tax exemption for nonresidents can make sales tax compliance more burdensome.