As we’ve said, it’s common for states to set price caps for sales tax holidays. Many states’ back-to-school sales tax holidays exempt clothing priced $100 or less but not clothing that costs more than $100.
Florida’s Freedom Summer sales tax holiday turns price caps up to 11. The temporary Florida sales tax exemption applies to a profusion of price restrictions ranging from $5 to $500, like so:
Boating and water supplies
Goggles, snorkels, and swimming masks priced $25 or less
Inflatable chairs, pool floats, pool toys, and recreational pool tubes priced $35 or less
Safety flares priced $50 or less
Coolers, life jackets, oars, and paddles priced $75 or less
Kneeboards, wakeboards, water skis, and recreational inflatable water floats or tubes capable of being towed priced $150 or less
Paddleboards and surfboards priced $300 or less
Canoes and kayaks priced $500 or less
Camping supplies
Camping lanterns and flashlights priced $30 or less
Camping stoves, collapsible camping chairs, portable hammocks, and sleeping bags priced $50 or less
Tents priced $200 or less
Fishing supplies
Bait or fishing tackle (sold individually) priced $5 or less
Bait or fishing tackle items (sold together) priced $10 or less
Tackle bags or tackle boxes priced $30 or less
Rods and reels (sold individually) priced $75 or less
Rods and reels (sold as a set) priced $150 or less
Supplies used for commercial fishing purposes don’t qualify for the sales tax holiday
General outdoor supplies
Sunblock, sunscreen, or insect repellant priced $15 or less
Water bottles priced $30 or less
Bicycle helmets priced $50 or less (bike helmets for youth are always sales tax exempt)
Hydration packs priced $50 or less
Sunglasses priced $100 or less (prescription eyeglasses are always sales tax exempt)
Binoculars priced $200 or less
Outdoor gas or charcoal grills priced $250 or less
Bicycles priced $500 or less
Residential pool supplies
Covers, filters, lights, nets, and residential pool and spa replacement parts priced $100 or less
Residential pool and spa chemicals (purchased by an individual) priced $150 or less
Children’s athletic equipment (for use by a child 12 years of age or younger) priced $100 or less
Toys for children 12 years of age or younger priced $75 or less
And again, all the above products are for just one of the eight Florida sales tax holidays offered in 2023.
But we should be thankful, really. During the first Freedom sales tax holiday in 2021, the Florida sales tax exemption applied to only a portion of the sales price of qualifying items: the first $5 of the price of bait or fishing tackle, the first $50 of the price of camping stoves, etc. This partial Florida sales tax exemption was offered again during the 2022 Freedom Week. It must have been a compliance nightmare for businesses trying to manage sales tax manually.
Fortunately, for 2023, Florida discontinued the partial sales tax exemptions in favor of the price caps preferred by most other states.