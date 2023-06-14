Retailers required to collect and remit Florida sales tax may have to cough up so Florida consumers can purchase a raft of products tax free during a slew of overlapping Florida sales tax holidays in 2023.

Tax-free weekends in all states tend to create a compliance burden for affected retailers. Unless a retailer uses an automated sales tax solution that calculates and collects sales tax for them, they’re on the hook for updating their point-of-sale systems to account for every temporary sales tax rule.

This takes time, especially when a sales tax holiday applies to a wide variety of products with differing price caps. Unfortunately, businesses aren’t always given much time to prepare. Florida’s 2023 disaster sales tax holiday started on May 27, just one day after Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Florida sales tax holiday bill into law.

One day.

When a state offers overlapping sales tax holidays, as Florida has taken to doing, compliance becomes even more complicated because: