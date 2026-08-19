Chorus Pro is France’s government portal for submitting invoices to public-sector buyers — ministries, local authorities, hospitals, and public institutions. France’s B2B e-invoicing mandate is a separate framework requiring structured invoice exchange between private businesses through a DGFiP-registered approved platform. The two frameworks serve different customer types and require different technical infrastructure.
It depends on who your customers are. If you invoice French public-sector entities, Chorus Pro is mandatory. If you invoice French private businesses, you need an approved platform under the B2B mandate from September 2026. If you supply both, you need both — with routing logic built into your ERP or compliance layer to direct each invoice to the correct channel automatically.
No. Chorus Pro is designed exclusively for B2G invoice submission. It cannot route invoices to private-sector buyers, does not connect to the approved platform network used for B2B e-invoicing, and does not fulfil any obligations under France’s B2B e-invoicing mandate.
The invoice won’t reach its destination compliantly. Chorus Pro routes invoices to public-sector buyers only. A private-sector buyer won’t receive a compliant structured e-invoice through Chorus Pro, which means the invoicing obligation under the B2B mandate hasn’t been met — regardless of whether the buyer receives the document by another means.
Yes, if they have a French subsidiary, branch, permanent establishment, or VAT registration that is subject to French VAT. The mandate applies at the legal entity level — a U.K. or U.S. business with a French legal entity faces the same obligations as a French-owned business.