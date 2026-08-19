Chorus Pro is a government-operated portal for submitting invoices to French public-sector buyers. It was built specifically for B2G invoicing and is mandatory for all suppliers to the French public sector. Chorus Pro is operated by the AIFE — Agence pour l’Informatique Financière de l’État, France’s government agency responsible for public financial information systems.

France’s B2B e-invoicing mandate is a separate framework. It requires VAT-taxable businesses established in France to exchange structured e-invoices for domestic transactions with other private businesses — through an approved platform registered with the DGFiP, not through Chorus Pro.

The simplest way to distinguish them: the customer type determines the framework. An invoice to a French public-sector buyer goes through Chorus Pro. An invoice to a French private-sector business goes through an approved platform under the B2B mandate.