Get started
Blog
Blog

Mar 21, 2013

France cuts VAT rate on new housing

Richard Asquith

The French VAT rate on the construction of social housing will be reduced from 5% to 5% from January 2014.  This will represent a cost of over €650 million.

 

The French Value Added Tax rate change has been announced this week by the French President, Francois Holland, to help support the struggling low-cost housing market.  It is anticipated that it will lead to an extra 22,500 new builds per year, and generating over 45,000 jobs.

 

The new, social housing build market has collapsed recently, down 20% since the start of 2012.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Ready to get started?

Start with a demo, a free nexus assessment, or a conversation with our team — and discover why millions of users trust Avalara.
Get started
See our products
About us
Products & Services
Integrations
Contact us

Monday - Friday

8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. PT
Resources
Global Sites