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Nov 19, 2018

German consignment stock 2019 extension

Richard Asquith

Germany has extended the timetable for the implementation of consignment stock VAT registration simplification until the start of 2019.

 

Currently, Germany requires a VAT registration where a non-resident transfers stock to be under the control of specific customer. Most other EU states treat this as a sale, with intra-community zero rating – thus avoiding the requirement for the non-resident to VAT register to report the movement.  The German Ministry of Finance agreed to change this position to 1 January 2019 to allow businesses to trade under the old regime in the short term.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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