Get started
Blog
Blog

Nov 2, 2006

Germany increases VAT by 3% to 19% 2007

Richard Asquith

The German tax authorities have announced plans to raise Value Added Tax from 16% to 19% on 1 January 2007.

 

The VAT increase is being used to fund the following measures:

 

  • Cut in employer taxes
  • Help reduce the government deficit to below 3% of GDP, a key requirement of the Euro currency membership

 

The German VAT strategy, of shifting taxes away from job-creation (i.e. the employer taxes) onto consumption through VAT has long been advocated by economists looking to eliminate distortions in markets.  This move puts German VAT slightly ahead of the EU average VAT rate of 18.5%.  It is likely therefore that other countries will follow suit to ensure they remain competitive with German costs of production.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Ready to get started?

Start with a demo, a free nexus assessment, or a conversation with our team — and discover why millions of users trust Avalara.
Get started
See our products
About us
Products & Services
Integrations
Contact us

Monday - Friday

8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. PT
Resources
Global Sites