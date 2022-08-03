The first step for any business owner considering ecommerce is to research the platforms available to determine which best fits the needs of your business and your budget. There are a number of cost-efficient ecommerce providers that allow small businesses to get up and running in a matter of minutes. You can search for the ecommerce providers Avalara works with here.

There are several factors to consider when evaluating an ecommerce platform, including:

Multiplatform operations

Shipping and fulfillment features

Security measures

Compliance capabilities

Setup and maintenance costs

If your business is transitioning to online selling for the first time, simplicity in functionality both on the back end and in customer-facing features may also be a consideration. Most ecommerce platform providers have several different plans designed to best fit your business.

When deciding which plan is best for you, keep the following in mind:

How many products do you plan on selling? If you’re not planning to sell a lot of products, a simpler plan with lower rates might work. Most providers don’t put a product limit on their primary plans.

If you’re not planning to sell a lot of products, a simpler plan with lower rates might work. Most providers don’t put a product limit on their primary plans. What features do you need? If you want a site that enables customers to simply view your products and make purchases, a simpler plan is likely the best fit. However, many businesses opt for additional features that contribute to a positive customer experience, like customer loyalty plans, abandoned cart recovery, and more.

If you’re in a hurry to get your ecommerce business going, you may not have the luxury of conducting extensive research on multiple platforms. Fortunately, there are providers that offer out-of-the-box functionality that will enable you to open a basic store pretty quickly.

"For business owners who have invested their energy into building lasting physical storefronts, the process of moving online doesn’t have to be intimidating, even when the future of your brand relies on your ability to launch and drive online sales. Ecommerce platforms, like BigCommerce, are designed with out-of-the-box functionality and application integrations to ensure that even the most novice sellers can get their stores online quickly, and offer the tools to help their business grow now and for years to come."

—Meghan Stabler, VP of Product Marketing and Communications, BigCommerce

Once you’ve identified a platform that works best for you, you’ll need to register your domain name and get your account set up — all of which can be done from any connected device. Once you’re in, it’s time to start customizing the features of your website.