Illinois has enforced economic nexus since October 1, 2018. Out-of-state sellers with no physical presence in Illinois (i.e., remote retailers) must register then collect and remit tax on sales into the state if, in the preceding 12 months, they meet one of the following economic nexus thresholds:

$100,000 or more in cumulative gross receipts from sales of tangible personal property to purchasers in Illinois; or

200 or more separate transactions for the sale of tangible personal property to purchasers in Illinois.

Prior to January 1, 2021, remote retailers with economic nexus were generally required to collect the state use tax on sales delivered into the state (not state and local retailers’ occupation tax).

Starting January 1, 2021, remote retailers with economic nexus must collect state and local retailers’ occupation tax on sales delivered to consumers in Illinois, at the rate in effect at the point of delivery.

Out-of-state retailers with inventory in Illinois

Note that different rules may apply to out-of-state retailers with inventory in the state of Illinois.

If the inventory is used strictly to fulfill marketplace orders, it doesn’t affect the collection requirements for the seller’s direct sales. However, if the inventory is used to fill direct sales in addition to marketplace sales, it can.

The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) explains: “When your sale is fulfilled from inventory located in Illinois, you will incur state and local retailer’s occupation taxes at the rate in effect at the location of the inventory (origin rate).” When the sale is fulfilled from inventory located out of state, “you incur use tax.”

Out of-state retailers making both direct and marketplace sales

Remote retailers that make both direct and marketplace sales into Illinois and have economic nexus with the state are responsible for the tax due on their direct sales prior to January 1, 2020. But as of January 1, 2020, marketplace facilitators with a physical presence in Illinois or economic nexus with the state are responsible for collecting and remitting the tax due on sales made through the marketplace.

And as with remote direct sellers, the collection requirements for marketplace facilitators changed on January 1, 2021.