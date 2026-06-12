Understanding what Incoterms mean in shipping can help businesses choose the most appropriate terms based on their transport methods and compliance obligations.



Modes of transport Incoterms are the rules that apply based on the type of transport used — whether any mode of transport (like air, road, rail, or multimodal) or sea and inland waterway transport only.

Ex Works (EXW)

Under EXW, the seller makes the goods available at their premises such as a factory, warehouse, or office. The buyer collects goods from the seller’s premises and is responsible for everything — transportation and insurance, export and import clearance, duties, loading at seller’s premises (unless agreed otherwise), and final delivery.

Free Carrier (FCA)

Under FCA, the seller delivers the goods to a named destination, such as a warehouse, shipping terminal, or a freight forwarder’s facility. Once the goods are handed over at one of these locations, risk and responsibility are transferred to the buyer. The seller is responsible for export customs clearance. The buyer is responsible for freight, import customs and duties, and unloading at the final destination.

Carrier and Insurance Paid To (CIP)

CIP is suitable for goods being delivered by multiple modes of transport, e.g., by lorry, ship, and rail. Under CIP, the seller delivers the goods to a carrier and pays for transportation and insurance to a named destination. However, risk transfers to the buyer as soon as the goods are handed over to the first carrier, not at the final destination. The seller is also responsible for export customs. The buyer is responsible for import customs and duties.

Carriage Paid To (CPT)

Like CIP, CPT is suitable for goods being delivered by multiple modes of transport, e.g., by lorry, ship, and rail. Under CPT, the seller delivers the goods to a carrier and pays for transportation to a named destination — but doesn’t cover insurance. Risk transfers to the buyer as soon as the goods are handed over to the first carrier, not at the final destination. The seller is also responsible for export customs. The buyer is responsible for import customs and duties.

Delivered at Place (DAP)

Under DAP, the seller delivers the goods to the buyer, but doesn’t cover import duties, taxes, or customs clearance. The buyer is responsible for import customs clearance, import VAT or GST, and unloading at the agreed final destination.

Delivered at Place Unloaded (DPU)

Under DPU, the seller delivers the goods to a named destination such as a warehouse or terminal and unloads them (DPU is the only Incoterm that requires the seller to unload the goods at the named destination). The seller also bears all risks and costs up to the point of delivery. The buyer is responsible for import clearance and customs duties.

Delivered Duty Paid (DDP)

Under DDP, the seller bears full responsibility for delivery to the buyer, and covers export duties, import duties, import VAT or GST, shipping and insurance, and customs clearance. The buyer’s only responsibility is to receive the goods.