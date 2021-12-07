January 2022 sales tax changes

Certain items that help individuals live independently, such as grab bars, are exempt from Florida sales and use tax starting January 1, 2022.
Starting January 1, 2022, qualifying farmers in Kentucky need a new agricultural exemption number to take advantage of the agricultural exemption for certain products.
Maine is providing a sales tax exemption for sales to area agencies on aging, effective January 1, 2022, as well as for sales to a cemetery company that’s exempt from federal income tax. Additionally, firearm safety devices are exempt from Maine sales tax starting the first of the year.
A variety of commercial forestry service equipment is exempt from Oklahoma sales tax as of January 1, 2022. Furthermore, retail sales of “tangible personal property manufactured for the purpose of initiating, supporting, or sustaining breast feeding is exempt from sales and use tax” in Oklahoma after December 31, 2021.