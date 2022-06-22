July 2022 sales tax rate changes

Alabama
Back to school sales tax holiday, July 15–17, 2022
- Books priced $30 or less
- Clothing priced $100 or less
- Computers, computer software, and school computer supplies priced $750 or less
- School supplies priced $50 or less
Florida
Event tickets and recreation equipment state sales tax holiday, July 1–7, 2022
Children's diapers; baby clothes and footwear state sales tax holiday, July 1, 2022–June 30, 2023
Energy Star appliances state sales tax holiday, July 1, 2022–June 30, 2023
Impact-resistant windows, doors, and garage doors state sales tax holiday, July 1, 2022–June 30, 2024
Back to school state sales tax holiday, July 25–August 7, 2022
Mississippi
Back to school sales tax holiday, July 29–30, 2022
- Clothing and footwear priced less than $100
- Specific school supplies priced less than $100
- Applies to state and local sales tax
Puerto Rico
Back to school sales tax holiday, July 2022, July 15–16
- School materials
- School uniforms and footwear
Tennessee
Sales tax holiday, July 29–31, 2022
- Apparel priced $100 or less
- Computers, laptops, and tablets priced $1,500 or less (excludes software)
- School and art supplies priced $100 or less
- Applies to state and local sales tax; participation is mandatory for merchants selling qualifying items
Read about all the state sales tax holidays coming up in 2022 here.
This post was updated July 1, 2022.