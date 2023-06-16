July 2023 sales tax changes

Alabama
Back to school sales tax holiday, July 21–23, 2023
Books priced $30 or less
Clothing priced $100 or less
Computers, computer software, and school computer supplies priced $750 or less
School supplies priced $50 or less
Florida
Impact-resistant doors, garage doors, and windows, July 1, 2022–June 30, 2024
Freedom Summer sales tax holiday, May 29–September 4, 2023
- Admissions to live music, ballet, play, musical theater, and sporting events, or movies shown in a movie theater, on any date May 29–December 31, 2023
- Entry to a museum or state park, including annual passes Season tickets for ballets, plays, music events, or musical theater performances
- Entry to a fair, festival, or cultural event scheduled to be held May 29–December 31, 2023
- Use of or access to private and membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities May 29–December 31, 2023
- Retail sale of boating and water activity supplies, camping supplies, fishing supplies, general outdoor supplies, residential pool supplies (various price restrictions apply)
- Retail sale of toys and athletic equipment that are intended for children 12 years of age or younger (various price restrictions apply)
Back to school sales tax holidays, July 24–August 6, 2023
- Clothing, wallets, and qualifying bags priced $100 or less
- School supplies priced $50 or less
- Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles priced $30 or less
- Personal computers and computer-related accessories priced $1,500 or less
Energy Star appliance sales tax holiday, July 1, 2023–June 30, 2024
- Washing machines priced $1,500 or less
- Clothes dryers priced $1,500 or less
- Refrigerators or refrigerator/freezers priced $4,500 or less
- Water heaters priced $1,500 or less
- The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying products affixed with an ENERGY STAR label
Gas ranges and cooktops, July 1, 2023–June 30, 2024
- Any range of cooktop fueled by combustible gas (e.g., butane, natural gas, propane), no price restrictions
- Does not apply to outdoor gas grills, camping stoves, or other portable stoves
Mississippi
Mississippi annual sales tax holiday, July 28–29, 2023
- Clothing and footwear priced less than $100
- Specific school supplies priced less than $100
- Municipalities may opt-out by resolution, so depending on the location, local sales tax may continue to apply to eligible sales within the corporate limits of the municipality
Puerto Rico
Back to school sales tax holiday, July 14–15, 2023
- School materials
- School uniforms and footwear
Learn more about sales tax holidays and tax-free weekends.
Stay up to date on all the sales and use rate changes with the Avalara Tax Desk.