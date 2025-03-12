Want votes? Keep beer taxes low — Wacky Tax Wednesday

Australia typically increases excise duty rates for beer, spirits, and other excisable beverages twice yearly, in February and in August. But after August 2025, Australian beer tax rates may not rise again until August 2027. To increase the popularity of his Labor government, which has waned, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese intends to freeze tax hikes on draught beer for two years.

“Freezing the excise on draught beer is a common sense measure that is good for beer drinkers, good for brewers, and good for pubs,” said Albanese. Treasurer Jim Chalmers concurred: “This is a modest change but will help take a little bit of the pressure off beer drinkers, brewers, and bars.”

Plus, it could win Labor some votes.

Australia’s 2025 federal election must be held by May 17. Prime Minister Albanese will call the federal election when he feels the moment is right (which is likely to be when he feels his party has the best chance of winning).

Could keeping Australian beer taxes flat give his party the boost it needs?