March 2026 monthly roundup

Washington state ties new income tax to sales tax exemptions. Washington state has enacted a groundbreaking 9.9% tax on income over $1 million. If the millionaires’ tax is allowed to stand, Washington will provide new sales tax exemptions for diapers, over-the-counter drugs, and certain B2B services starting in 2029. The sales tax exemptions will be null and void if the income tax is struck down.

Washington state takes pity on taxpayers. Finding the October 2025 sales tax changes to be “challenging for many businesses to understand and follow before the law took effect,” the Washington Department of Revenue will temporarily waive certain penalties for businesses that voluntarily report and pay the tax due on affected services. Meanwhile, the Legislature is looking to exempt some of those services.

Marketplace inventory can trigger income tax nexus in California. In two separate rulings, California courts determined that storing inventory in Amazon fulfillment centers can create franchise tax and income tax nexus for out-of-state sellers. The decisions reinforce that marketplace activity may establish tax obligations unrelated to sales tax.

Nexus matters. Our updated guide reviews how out-of-state businesses can establish sales tax nexus, the connection that triggers sales tax obligations for businesses.

“No sales tax” states aren’t short on compliance complexity. Though there’s no state sales tax in Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, or Oregon, out-of-state businesses can develop other types of tax obligations in the states with no sales tax.

Tax rules related to digital products and services continue to evolve. States differ extensively in how they tax digital goods like SaaS, streaming, and downloads. Ongoing changes highlight the need for regularly updated tax content as definitions and rules evolve.

Exemption certificates require ongoing management. Missing or invalid exemption certificates can leave sellers liable for uncollected tax. Our updated state-by-state guide to exemption certificates details accepted forms, renewal rules, and expiration timelines.

2026 property tax deadlines vary by jurisdiction. Property tax timelines and billing formats vary widely. To avoid penalties or missed appeals and improve compliance, businesses should implement tools to track assessments and property tax payment due dates.

Cash rounding raises new sales tax questions. Now that the United States has stopped minting pennies, states must determine how to handle tax when rounding is required. We’re tracking their progress in this blog about the disappearing penny.