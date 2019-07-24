Massachusetts enacts economic nexus, marketplace facilitator law

Massachusetts already requires certain remote internet vendors to collect sales tax under a 2017 regulation adopted when states were limited to taxing sales by businesses with a physical presence in the state. To work around the physical presence rule, Regulation 830 CMR 64H.1.7 holds that internet vendors establish a physical presence in Massachusetts when they place software on in-state devices. This is sometimes called cookie nexus* after web cookies.

Less than a year after cookie nexus took effect in Massachusetts, the Supreme Court of the United States overruled the physical presence rule with its decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018). States now have the authority to require out-of-state sellers with a certain amount of sales and/or transactions in the state (economic nexus) to collect and remit sales tax.

The Massachusetts Department of Revenue has said the Wayfair decision doesn’t affect enforcement of its cookie nexus regulation, and the new budget doesn’t repeal the cookie nexus regulation. In fact, it includes in the definition of “engaged in business in the commonwealth” exploiting the retail sales market through a retailer’s use of “an Internet website, software or cookies distributed or otherwise placed on customers’ computers or other communications devices, or a downloaded application.”

However, the budget also includes a new South Dakota-style economic nexus provision. Under H.4000, a remote seller is required to register with the department and collect and remit Massachusetts sales tax if its sales into the commonwealth in the current or prior taxable year exceed $100,000. This threshold is considerably lower than the existing cookie nexus threshold (more than $500,000 in sales and at least 100 transactions).

Learn about economic nexus laws in other states in Avalara’s state-by-state guide to economic nexus laws.