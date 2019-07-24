Massachusetts enacts economic nexus, marketplace facilitator law

In addition to establishing economic nexus for remote sellers, H.4000 would require certain marketplace facilitators to collect and remit the tax due on all sales made through the marketplace. More than 35 states, and counting, have similar policies.
H.4000 defines “marketplace” as “a physical or electronic forum, including a shop, a store, a booth, a television or radio broadcast, an Internet web site, a catalogue or a dedicated sales software application, where the tangible personal property or services of a marketplace seller is offered for sale, regardless of whether, in the case of tangible personal property, such property is physically located in the commonwealth.”
The sales tax collection requirement would apply to in-state and remote marketplace facilitators whose sales within the commonwealth in the prior or current taxable year meet the economic nexus threshold (more than $100,000). The threshold count includes all sales made or facilitated through the marketplace, direct sales, and those made on behalf of third-party sellers.
Neither in-state nor out-of-state marketplaces are responsible for collecting tax on third-party sales if their sales into Massachusetts don’t meet the $100,000 threshold.
When calculating the threshold, remote sellers shouldn’t count sales made through a marketplace if the marketplace facilitator reports, collects, and remits sales tax on behalf of the seller. The Department of Revenue will issue additional guidance for in-state and out-of-state sellers, marketplace sellers, and marketplace facilitators.