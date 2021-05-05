Missouri bill would complicate local use tax collection for out-of-state online sellers



Update May 26, 2021: Senate Bill 153 was delivered to the governor on May 25, 2021.

Update May 5, 2021: Two bills seeking to impose a Missouri sales and use tax collection obligation on certain remote retailers and marketplace facilitators are getting closer to the governor’s desk. On May 4, 2021, the Missouri Senate passed the Senate Committee Substitute for House Bill 544 out of committee. A few days prior, the House placed an amended version of Senate Bill 153 on an informal calendar of Senate bills for third reading.

The substitute for HB 544 (which is also an amended version) no longer limits economic nexus to internet vendors only. Both bills would establish economic nexus and a marketplace facilitator collection requirement starting January 1, 2023 (not January 1, 2022, as proposed in earlier versions). Also, both would subject affected vendors to any new local use tax enacted on or after January 1, 2023 (and imposed by a local government).

However, remote vendors would not be subject to a local use tax in effect prior to January 1, 2023, unless a majority of voters approved an expansion of the local use tax after January 1, 2023, or the vendor was or would have been subject to the local use tax under the laws in effect prior to January 1, 2023.

Both bills would also repeal Missouri’s click-through nexus provision and allow vendors to engage a certified service provider — “an agent certified by the department of revenue to perform all the seller’s sales and use tax functions, other than the seller’s obligation to remit tax on its own purchases.”

If either amended bill is enacted, the Missouri Department of Revenue would be required to create and maintain a mapping feature displaying local sales and use tax information, including the current combined sales and use tax rates. This mapping feature would need to be up and running by July 1, 2022, as described below.

You can track the progress of each bill at HB 554 and SB 153.

The original post, below, first published on February 26, 2021, and was updated March 5, 2021.

A bill making its way through the Missouri Legislature would impose a use tax collection obligation on out-of-state internet vendors with annual cumulative gross receipts in the state of at least $100,000. It would also give local jurisdictions the power to exclude remote internet sales from the local use tax.

If House Bill 554 passes as written, it will be extremely difficult for remote online sellers to keep up with local use tax elections and their own local use tax collection requirements.

Under current law, Missouri use tax is imposed on the use, storage, or consumption of tangible personal property in Missouri, unless the purchase is subject to sales tax or there is a specific exemption. Out-of-state sellers generally aren’t required to collect and remit Missouri use tax, but Missouri purchasers are responsible for remitting the equivalent consumer use tax directly to the Missouri Department of Revenue.