Property taxes are typically based on the assessed value of real and personal property. When property owners believe their assessed value is inaccurate or unfair, they can challenge it through a property tax appeal. This formal process allows taxpayers to contest the valuation determined by tax assessors, potentially reducing tax liability.

The appeals process generally involves:

Reviewing the assessment : Property owners examine their assessment notices for discrepancies or inaccuracies. Typically, property owners have 30–45 days to review an assessment and decide whether to appeal it. Gathering evidence : Collecting supporting documentation, such as recent property appraisals, comparable property values, or evidence of property defects. Filing the appeal : Submitting a formal appeal to the local tax assessor or assessment appeals board within the designated timeframe. Attending hearings : Presenting the case before the appeals board or a hearing officer, where the property owner and the assessor can provide evidence. Receiving the decision : The appeals board issues a decision, which can result in a reduction, increase, or affirmation of the assessed value.

Note: Before the appeal concludes, the property owner may still have to pay the property tax bill based on the assessed value.



It’s important to note that the specific procedures and deadlines for property tax appeals vary by jurisdiction. For instance, in California, the State Board of Equalization provides detailed guidelines on the assessment appeals process.