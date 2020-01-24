Nebraska looks to tax services, digital advertisements

LB989 seeks to tax the retail sale of digital advertisements, defined as “an advertising message delivered over the internet that markets or promotes a particular good, service, or political candidate or message.” If enacted as written, it would take effect October 1, 2020 — just in time for the final flurry of political ads ahead of the November 2020 election.
As the National Law Review notes, “the exact scope [of the proposed tax] is unclear as the terms used are not further defined. It is also unclear how a taxable digital advertising transaction would be sourced if the proposed legislation is enacted.”
One thing is clear: A tax on online ads would be enormously impactful for businesses and individuals interested in marketing to residents of Nebraska.
Keep ahead of change
The burden of proving a sale isn’t subject to sales tax lays with the retailer in Nebraska, so it’s important to know exactly which sales are taxable and which are exempt.
And sales tax collection responsibilities in Nebraska don’t fall on in-state sellers alone. The Cornhusker State has required out-of-state sellers to collect and remit sales tax since April 1, 2019, provided their Nebraska sales exceed a certain threshold.
Learn more about sales tax collection requirements in Nebraska and other states in our seller’s guide to nexus laws.