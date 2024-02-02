Will there be new sales tax holidays in 2024?

The Florida Legislature is looking at a possible sales tax holiday for “items related to electric transportation.” Under Senate Bill 58, certain electric bicycles, electric scooters, and protective clothing and equipment intended for use during the operation of e-bikes and e-scooters would be exempt from Florida sales tax August 1–September 14, 2024, and again November 1–December 15, 2024.

House Bill 475 would provide a sales tax exemption for retail sales of micromobility vehicles and specified related items from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. The bill defines “micromobility vehicle” as “a human- or electric-powered transportation device, including a bicycle, a scooter, an electric-assist bicycle, an electric scooter, or other small, lightweight, wheeled conveyance, that weighs less than 500 pounds, is less than three feet in width, and is designed for a maximum speed of less than 30 miles per hour.”

Last, at least for now: Lawmakers in the Sunshine State are weighing the pros and cons of a virtual currency sales tax holiday.