How an omnichannel retail strategy could help your business thrive

Creating the right omnichannel strategy for your business depends largely on what you sell and who your customers are. Not every business needs to invest in every platform. For instance, if your target market isn’t on social media, integrating Instagram purchases shouldn’t be a high priority.
Common omnichannel platforms include:
- Physical storefronts
- Pop-up shops or trade show booths
- Websites
- Marketplace stores
- Apps
- Social media
- Phone line
Before you implement a new strategy, it’s important to understand the challenges you could be facing and how to mitigate them. The challenges of implementing an omnichannel strategy include:
Cross-channel communication
It’s vital to integrate all your channels for accurate, up-to-date information. Your customer needs a seamless experience, which can’t happen if there are crossed wires and data delays.
Inventory management
When you have multiple avenues for purchases and returns, you need a sophisticated inventory system to track where everything is at all times. For instance, if a customer buys online for in-store pickup, the goods have to be available.
Channel management
You need to have people in place to provide the service you promise for each channel. That means properly staffing a store, managing social media accounts, maintaining a website, and having live people available to answer the phone.
Tax compliance
Omnichannel retail can create tax compliance complications. If you start to increase sales in other states, you can trigger new economic nexus obligations. You can also create tax obligations if you have out-of-state inventory, employees, or affiliates to support your omnichannel activities.
While the challenges can seem daunting, the benefits of a retail omnichannel strategy can outweigh the costs. A well-executed strategy can benefit your business by:
Expanding your audience
The more channels you have, the broader your customer base. The better you meet their needs, the more likely you are to retain customers.
Creating more meaningful customer relationships
By reaching customers through different channels, you’ll gain more information about their preferences, concerns, and habits. The more you know about your customers, the better service you can provide.
Providing greater brand visibility
When customers see your brand online, while shopping, in email, on their phone, and in their social media feed, it keeps you top of mind when they need your products or services.
Giving you a competitive edge
The easier and more cohesive a shopping experience is, the more likely customers are to return to you over your competitors.