How an omnichannel retail strategy could help your business thrive

First, let’s cover what it isn’t: omnichannel is not a synonym for multichannel.

Multichannel retail is the ability for customers to transact or interact with brands in more than one form, say, online, in-store, or in an app.



Omnichannel retail is when a customer has a connected experience across those forms.



For example, I was on the couch checking email on my phone. I saw a message for some skincare products I wanted. I tapped and went to the offer page within the store’s app. I added a few items to my cart before my husband came back and we resumed the TV show we were watching.



Later that evening, I was on my computer when I remembered my idle shopping cart. I logged in on the brand’s website to finish shopping and check out. I decided to try a new brand, knowing I could stop by a store to exchange my purchase if I didn’t like it. I could even ask the person behind the counter to look up my online order history to remind me which brands I prefer.



Contrast that story with a recent experience I had with concert tickets. I had early access to tickets at a nearby venue. I got a standard email list message about presale tickets. I checked my inbox for an email with my member access code, but couldn’t find it.



I logged in to their site. Clicking on the concert link gave me no information about early access and my account information didn’t include the code; the customer databases weren’t linked on the backend. It was after hours, so I couldn’t call anyone at the venue.



The next morning the general access sale began, and when I logged in, the seating I wanted was going for three times the amount on the resale market. I did not buy the tickets.



With an omnichannel retail experience, brand interactions are seamlessly connected, regardless of the form. A company has a complete customer history and, for better or worse, it’s really easy and rewarding for customers to make purchases. Exhibit A: My skincare stash.