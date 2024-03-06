Last summer, we announced being embedded in Oracle Cloud ERP — an expansion of our collaboration with Oracle to create a fast, easy, accurate, and automated turnkey tax compliance experience in Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). With Avalara embedded in Oracle Cloud ERP, manual indirect tax setup, configuration, calculations, and complexities from every transaction are removed — saving businesses valuable time and lowering their overall risk of calculating taxes incorrectly or filing the wrong returns.

“Working closely with Avalara will enable us to remove unnecessary friction and inefficiencies in tax compliance by automating tax processes for our joint customers,” said Rondy Ng, EVP of Applications Development at Oracle. “With Oracle Cloud ERP, organizations can embrace automation and continuous innovation to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve controls.”

Integrated compliance services: With Oracle Cloud ERP, customers can integrate core parts of the Avalara offering within hours, reducing implementation time by weeks. Fully automated tax compliance management leverages up-to-date tax content for more than 900,000 tax rules across more than 30,000 tax jurisdictions to maximize accuracy of tax calculations. In addition, a single dashboard enables simple and efficient tax return preparation and filing.

“We live in a cloud ecosystem and all those 14,000 customers are on the exact same cloud, [leveraging] the exact same connection to all of the partners [Avalara], for full end-to-end automation,” said Miranda,