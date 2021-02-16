Pennsylvania offers limited amnesty to unregistered remote sellers with inventory in the commonwealth

From now through May 8, 2021, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is offering a 90-day voluntary compliance program for unregistered out-of-state businesses with inventory in Pennsylvania. The program provides a limited lookback period and penalty relief for participating businesses that become compliant.

Businesses that fulfill the requirements of the program will no longer be liable for taxes owed prior to January 1, 2019. The department will also waive penalties that would otherwise be applied to the past-due tax returns and unpaid taxes. Participating businesses will be liable for any taxes owed as of January 1, 2019.

This voluntary compliance program is specifically for out-of-state businesses that established physical presence nexus with Pennsylvania through inventory or property stored in the commonwealth. It offers them an opportunity to voluntarily identify themselves to the department and become compliant.

Voluntary compliance programs are generally good both for states and sellers. They reduce past tax burdens and financial penalties for participating out-of-state businesses, and they level the playing field for in-state businesses. At the same time, they increase state tax collections, bringing in outstanding past taxes as well as future taxes by newly registered businesses, without entailing costly audits or lawsuits.