Is California crushing online sellers with back sales tax?

According to the compliant, “FBA generally works as follows. Third-party merchants, such as OMG members, source products for possible sale on Amazon. Merchants propose a sale price to Amazon. Amazon has full discretion to approve the products for sale, and to approve or reject the price. … Amazon also retains editorial control over product listings. Amazon also controls where and how products are listed on the site. …

After Amazon approves a merchant’s proposed listing, Amazon will direct the merchant to ship the products to a warehouse of Amazon’s choosing. From there, Amazon may keep the goods in that warehouse, or ship them anywhere for positioning. …

After a consumer purchases a product in Amazon’s store, Amazon is responsible for selecting the warehouse from which to draw the product, packing the product, and shipping it to the consumer. Amazon also collects payment, and — after holding onto the funds for several weeks — credits the merchant’s account. On FBA sales, Amazon charges merchants a commission that can reach 45%.

Amazon is in privity with consumers, whom Amazon deems the company’s ‘customers.’ By contrast, under the terms of merchants’ agreement with Amazon, merchants are not in privity with consumers. Amazon generally forbids merchant contact with consumers.”

The complaint goes on to note that once OMG members transfer custody of their goods to Amazon, “they have no say in where Amazon moves the goods,” or how Amazon fills orders (i.e., from where it selects inventory to ship).