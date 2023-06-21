Property tax appeals: 4 tips to improve your outcome

There are a lot of complicated aspects of running a business. Real and personal property tax compliance has to be high on the list. There are a number of variables and it’s notoriously difficult to budget for annual property tax bills.

One reason budgeting in particular is so challenging is that it’s not uncommon to receive a tax valuation for significantly more than you expect. After an assessor completes their evaluation of your property, they have to determine how much your property is worth based on certain conditions including inflation and depreciation rates.

Because this key part of the process is so reliant on an actual person, it’s subject to interpretation and open to human error. Luckily, you have the right to appeal the assessor’s valuation, which if successful, will result in a lower tax bill.

But this is not a decision to be made lightly or handled willy-nilly. A sound strategy backed up by solid evidence is necessary to reduce an inflated valuation. Here are 4 tips to help you craft your appeal: