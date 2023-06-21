Property tax appeals: 4 tips to improve your outcome

Technology can help make the appeals process faster, easier, and more efficient. Avalara Property Tax can help you quickly create appeal packages, including an appeal letter and any custom attachments you want to send.
In addition to helping you prepare the paperwork, Avalara Property Tax can help you support your claims. You can more easily capture market, assessed, and taxable values across multiple notices and compare those values across notices and prior years for analysis.
You’ll also spend less time entering information from assessment notices and tax bills, so you can spend more time strategizing on how to reduce your tax burden and save money.
To learn more about Avalara Property Tax and how it can help your business, schedule a demo today.