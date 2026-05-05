The connector supports sales tax calculation for Canadian transactions, including GST, PST, HST, and QST, based on applicable rules and transaction details.
No. The connector works within QuickBooks Online and expands its tax capabilities. It uses the Avalara tax engine while keeping QuickBooks as the system of record for transactions.
The connector supports common sales transaction types in QuickBooks Online, including invoices, sales receipts, credit memos, and refund transactions, with tax calculated based on how each transaction is configured.
Taxability is determined based on transaction setup, including line-level details and customer tax configuration. This ensures tax is applied only where appropriate and aligned with the transaction context.
Yes. While the connector automates tax calculation, businesses can still review transactions within QuickBooks Online and adjust as needed to align with their accounting processes.