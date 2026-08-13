PRODUCT STORY
HOW IT WORKS
AI-ASSISTED SETUP
STREAMLINED SALES TAX
CUSTOMERS
ONE PLATFORM
Most Online users connect in a single session using prebuilt connectors and Avi, Avalara’s AI assistant. Avi walks you through linking your company, setting where you collect tax, and mapping items to tax codes. You can validate sample invoices and go live the same day.
Avalara takes over tax calculation at the transaction level. Your team continues to work in QuickBooks the same way — creating invoices, sales receipts, and credits as normal. Avalara calculates tax in real time on each transaction and writes the result back automatically. You don’t maintain tax tables or custom logic inside Online.
Yes. Avalara AvaTax supports Online Canada with GST, HST, PST, and QST calculations on eligible invoices, sales receipts, and credits — using regularly updated Canadian tax content. Setup mirrors the U.S. experience.
Avalara Exemption Certificate Management handles exemptions within your Online workflow. When a customer is exempt, Avalara applies the correct treatment on every transaction and stores the supporting certificate. Expired or missing certificates are flagged automatically — so your audit records stay clean without manual tracking.
Avalara surfaces nexus exposure based on your transaction data and helps you register where you have an obligation. For businesses that qualify for the SST program, Avalara covers registration across all participating states with a single form. Once registered, tax calculation and returns filing in the new state happen automatically.