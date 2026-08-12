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Avalara for QuickBooks
Avalara for QuickBooks

Help your QuickBooks clients get sales tax right — and extend the value of your practice

Avalara for Accountants is a partner program that gives you the tools, training, and referral incentives to be the advisor who solves sales tax complexity for your QuickBooks clients.
Become a partner

Your clients’ problem
 

Sales tax is getting harder for businesses that sell into multiple states

Your QuickBooks clients are selling throughout the U.S. and abroad and many have compliance obligations they’re not aware of. Others might be managing tax manually inside QuickBooks with outdated rates and spreadsheet-based filing.

Your opportunity
 

Be the advisor that offers clients tax technology they can rely on

Adding Avalara to your practice means you can proactively solve one of their fastest-growing pain points — sales tax compliance — before it becomes a crisis. That’s a deeper client relationship, a more comprehensive service offering, and a recurring revenue stream, all built on the expertise you already have.

2.8T+

transactions handled annually

51M+

exemption certificates managed

$0 

state-funded compliance services 
in up to 25 states

9,000+

QuickBooks businesses trust Avalara

What you get as a referral partner

Referral incentives

Referral partners earn compensation when they introduce clients who become Avalara customers.

Co-branded resources and sales support

Avalara provides accounting partners with co-branded materials, sales conversation support, and dedicated onboarding assistance — so you can introduce Avalara to clients confidently, without becoming a tax technology expert yourself. You bring the client relationship. Avalara brings the compliance expertise.

Dedicated onboarding for your clients

When your client signs on, Avalara’s team of dedicated account managers handle the implementation: connecting QuickBooks, configuring tax settings, and validating the setup. Your clients get up and running in one session. Avi, Avalara’s AI assistant, guides setup and gets most QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop users live the same day they connect.

HOW IT WORKS

How the referral process works

Submit a referral

Step 1

Sign up to be a referral partner with Avalara

Step 2

Identify a client

Step 3

Refer them to Avalara

Step 4

Help your clients and earn incentives

STREAMLINED SALES TAX

Pay $0 in up to 25 states through state-funded services

Avalara is one of the few Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) Certified Service Providers. Qualifying businesses can access state-funded sales tax compliance services in up to 25 states — including calculation, filing, and remittance — at no cost. For clients managing tight margins, this program is a significant financial benefit.

 

If your QuickBooks clients sell into SST member states and the state of Pennsylvania, they may already qualify.
Learn more about SST

WHAT YOUR CLIENTS GET

A full tax compliance platform, native to QuickBooks

When your client signs on through your referral, they get the Avalara platform integrated natively into their QuickBooks workflow.
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CUSTOMERS

See what our customers have to say

See all customer stories

Partnering with Avalara allows us to be a one-stop tax compliance shop for our clients.

Robin Hall,

Founder and Owner,

VARC Solutions
Customer story
✓ G2: 4/5 (700+ reviews) ✓ TrustRadius: 8.8/10 ✓ Forrester TEI: $150K avg. annual savings per customer
✓ G2: 4/5 (700+ reviews) ✓ TrustRadius: 8.8/10 ✓ Forrester TEI: $150K avg. annual savings per customer

Avalara could handle our increasing volume and offered a level of support that we needed but weren’t getting from the competitor.

Kathy LaMonica

Principal, State and Local Tax

Rea & Associates
Customer story
✓ G2: 4/5 (700+ reviews) ✓ TrustRadius: 8.8/10 ✓ Forrester TEI: $150K avg. annual savings per customer
✓ G2: 4/5 (700+ reviews) ✓ TrustRadius: 8.8/10 ✓ Forrester TEI: $150K avg. annual savings per customer

If clients want to automate the right way, even if they don’t have that much complexity but have a lot of states or volume, Avalara is the best solution.

John Gupta

Principal, State and Local Tax Practice Leader

Eide Bailly
Customer story
✓ G2: 4/5 (700+ reviews) ✓ TrustRadius: 8.8/10 ✓ Forrester TEI: $150K avg. annual savings per customer
✓ G2: 4/5 (700+ reviews) ✓ TrustRadius: 8.8/10 ✓ Forrester TEI: $150K avg. annual savings per customer

FAQ

You identify a QuickBooks client who would benefit from Avalara and submit a referral through the Avalara Partner Portal. Avalara’s team handles the sales conversation, SST eligibility check, setup support, and onboarding. You earn referral compensation when the client signs on.

No. Any ProAdvisor or accounting professional can submit referrals. Avalara also offers training and certification programs if you want to deepen your product expertise and provide direct implementation support to clients.

Prioritize clients who: (1) sell into more than one state, (2) have crossed or are approaching economic nexus thresholds, (3) manage sales tax manually inside QuickBooks, or (4) are growing through ecommerce or new channels. These clients carry the highest level of compliance risk and see the highest return from automation — especially if they qualify for SST or a similar state-funded service.

These clients carry the highest level of compliance risk and see the highest return from automation — especially if they qualify for SST or a similar state-funded service.

Yes. Avalara natively supports QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop (2023–2024), and IES — so you can refer clients regardless of which QuickBooks version they run. If a client migrates from Desktop to Online, Avalara moves with them without a new implementation.

As involved as you want to be. Avalara’s team handles the client conversation and implementation. Some partners prefer to stay closely involved; others prefer a clean handoff. Either way, you earn the referral incentive and your client gets a managed onboarding experience.

Your clients have growing sales tax complexity. Avalara solves it — and you earn when they sign on.

Learn about the partner program