HOW IT WORKS
STREAMLINED SALES TAX
WHAT YOUR CLIENTS GET
CUSTOMERS
You identify a QuickBooks client who would benefit from Avalara and submit a referral through the Avalara Partner Portal. Avalara’s team handles the sales conversation, SST eligibility check, setup support, and onboarding. You earn referral compensation when the client signs on.
No. Any ProAdvisor or accounting professional can submit referrals. Avalara also offers training and certification programs if you want to deepen your product expertise and provide direct implementation support to clients.
Prioritize clients who: (1) sell into more than one state, (2) have crossed or are approaching economic nexus thresholds, (3) manage sales tax manually inside QuickBooks, or (4) are growing through ecommerce or new channels. These clients carry the highest level of compliance risk and see the highest return from automation — especially if they qualify for SST or a similar state-funded service.
These clients carry the highest level of compliance risk and see the highest return from automation — especially if they qualify for SST or a similar state-funded service.
Yes. Avalara natively supports QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop (2023–2024), and IES — so you can refer clients regardless of which QuickBooks version they run. If a client migrates from Desktop to Online, Avalara moves with them without a new implementation.
As involved as you want to be. Avalara’s team handles the client conversation and implementation. Some partners prefer to stay closely involved; others prefer a clean handoff. Either way, you earn the referral incentive and your client gets a managed onboarding experience.