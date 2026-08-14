Avalara for QuickBooks

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Economic nexus is typically triggered when your sales into a state exceed $100,000 or 200 transactions in a calendar year — though every state sets its own threshold and rules. The 50-state table above shows where your QuickBooks business may have an obligation. Avalara also offers a nexus assessment that analyzes your transaction data and surfaces exposure you may not be aware of.
Don’t panic — but don’t wait. Start with a nexus assessment to understand your actual exposure. Then register in the states where you owe. Avalara can help. If you have delinquent periods, voluntary disclosure agreements (VDAs) may reduce penalties in some states. Talk to an Avalara expert to map the right path forward for your situation.
Yes. Avalara calculates, files, and remits sales tax in all 50 states and U.S territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam, U.S. Virgin Islands, and America Samoa — covering both SST member states (where qualifying businesses may pay $0) and non-SST states.
Yes. Avalara natively supports both QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop — delivering consistent tax calculation, exemption management, business licensing, state registration, use tax automation, and cross-border compliance across both platforms. Returns filing and remittance run through Avalara Returns, which sits outside QuickBooks natively but connects directly to your transaction data and automates filing in every state where you owe.
Plans start at $699 per state, per year (Core + SST). Qualifying businesses may access compliance in up to 25 states through state-funded services at no cost — funded by participating states. [See plans and pricing→]
In most states, crossing the threshold midyear means your obligation begins for the remainder of that year — but some states apply it retroactively for the full year. Avalara’s nexus monitoring flags threshold crossings as they happen, so you can register and begin collecting before the gap widens.