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Avalara for QuickBooks
Avalara for QuickBooks

Avalara helps QuickBooks businesses stay compliant wherever they sell

Expanding into new states shouldn’t slow your business down. Avalara manages your sales tax obligations that come with expansion — business licenses, state registrations, tax calculation across 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions, and exemption certificate management — automatically, inside your existing QuickBooks workflow.
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KNOW WHERE YOU OWE

Tax obligations are complex. Avalara keeps you ahead of them.

The challenge

  • In many states, having as little as 200 transactions is enough to create an obligation to file and remit, regardless of where your business is physically located. 
  • With every state defining its own thresholds, rules, and filing schedules, the complexity compounds fast.

The solution

  • Avalara monitors your QuickBooks sales data and notifies you when you’re obligated to collect and remit sales tax in new states. 
  • When you do cross a threshold, Avalara helps you register, obtain required business licenses, calculate tax accurately across 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions, manage exemption certificates, and file returns on time.  

HOW IT WORKS

How Avalara solves multistate compliance for QuickBooks users

Track nexus

Avalara monitors your QuickBooks transaction data to identify and flag states where you have or are approaching an economic nexus threshold. When you reach a threshold, Avalara flags it and helps you register right within your QuickBooks platform.

Calculate rates

Sales tax rates and rules vary by state, county, city, and product type — and they change constantly. Avalara’s compliance content engine keeps every rate and rule current, applying the correct tax to every QuickBooks transaction in real time. One calculation engine covers all 50 states, for both QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop users.

Manage exempt sales

Avalara lets you collect, validate, and store exemption certificates for customers billed directly from QuickBooks.

File returns

Multistate filing is where compliance complexity intensifies. Avalara prepares, files, and remits sales tax returns in every state where you have an obligation — on time, in the correct format, on the correct schedule — using transaction data that flows outside of QuickBooks and into Avalara Returns.

STREAMLINED SALES TAX

Multistate seller? You may qualify for $0 compliance in up to 25 states.

Qualifying QuickBooks Desktop businesses can access sales tax compliance in up to 25 states at no cost. Through state-funded services (including the SST program and the state of Pennsylvania), participating states cover calculation, filing, and remittance when you partner with Avalara.

 

One registration form covers all participating states. Avalara handles the registration and the filings. 
Find out if you qualify

2.8T+

transactions handled annually

51M+

exemption certificates managed

$0 

state-funded compliance services
in up to 25 states

9,000+

QuickBooks businesses trust Avalara

CUSTOMERS

See what our customers have to say

See all customer stories
brany

The QuickBooks integration was very, very easy.

Joanne Nicholson

Executive Vice President and CFO

BRANY
Customer story
✓ Forrester TEI: $150K avg. annual savings ✓ G2: 4/5 (700+ reviews) ✓ TrustRadius: 8.8/10
✓ Forrester TEI: $150K avg. annual savings ✓ G2: 4/5 (700+ reviews) ✓ TrustRadius: 8.8/10

Partnering with Avalara has been a great experience. AvaTax is so simple to use and makes it easy for us to manage our tax compliance.

Dirk Grobelaar

Finance Manager

Orbus Software
Customer story
✓ Forrester TEI: $150K avg. annual savings ✓ G2: 4/5 (700+ reviews) ✓ TrustRadius: 8.8/10
✓ Forrester TEI: $150K avg. annual savings ✓ G2: 4/5 (700+ reviews) ✓ TrustRadius: 8.8/10

I’d have to hire at least three people with tax experience to do the work that Avalara is doing for us.

Jason Macatangay

CEO

Threadless
Customer story
✓ Forrester TEI: $150K avg. annual savings ✓ G2: 4/5 (700+ reviews) ✓ TrustRadius: 8.8/10
✓ Forrester TEI: $150K avg. annual savings ✓ G2: 4/5 (700+ reviews) ✓ TrustRadius: 8.8/10

ONE PLATFORM

Multistate compliance is just the start

Integrate one product or the full suite
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FAQ

Economic nexus is typically triggered when your sales into a state exceed $100,000 or 200 transactions in a calendar year — though every state sets its own threshold and rules. The 50-state table above shows where your QuickBooks business may have an obligation. Avalara also offers a nexus assessment that analyzes your transaction data and surfaces exposure you may not be aware of.

Don’t panic — but don’t wait. Start with a nexus assessment to understand your actual exposure. Then register in the states where you owe. Avalara can help. If you have delinquent periods, voluntary disclosure agreements (VDAs) may reduce penalties in some states. Talk to an Avalara expert to map the right path forward for your situation.

Yes. Avalara calculates, files, and remits sales tax in all 50 states and U.S territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam, U.S. Virgin Islands, and America Samoa — covering both SST member states (where qualifying businesses may pay $0) and non-SST states.

Yes. Avalara natively supports both QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop — delivering consistent tax calculation, exemption management, business licensing, state registration, use tax automation, and cross-border compliance across both platforms. Returns filing and remittance run through Avalara Returns, which sits outside QuickBooks natively but connects directly to your transaction data and automates filing in every state where you owe.

Plans start at $699 per state, per year (Core + SST). Qualifying businesses may access compliance in up to 25 states through state-funded services at no cost — funded by participating states. [See plans and pricing→]

In most states, crossing the threshold midyear means your obligation begins for the remainder of that year — but some states apply it retroactively for the full year. Avalara’s nexus monitoring flags threshold crossings as they happen, so you can register and begin collecting before the gap widens.

Running QuickBooks and selling into multiple states? Let’s talk about what Avalara can do.

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