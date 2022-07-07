Real-time compliance in the U.S.: There’s a lot of work to do

If one thing is certain in the world of taxes, it’s this: Real-time compliance will eventually come to the United States.

But before governments can begin real-time tax collection, they’re going to have to develop processes and acquire technology that will enable it to happen, said Liz Armbruester, Avalara SVP of Global Compliance Operations.

“We’ve got a lot of information from Europe about what it takes” for businesses to implement real-time compliance, she said. “But the lift must happen all the way through the value chain, ultimately out to the jurisdiction.”

If states and municipalities want to implement a system that enables tax reporting and remittance in hours, rather than months, they need to set that as a long-term goal and get started now, Armbruester said. “Look 10 or 15 years out to see what the end state should be and then start working back.”