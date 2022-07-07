Real-time compliance in the U.S.: There’s a lot of work to do

The use ofelectronic invoices that enable authorities to monitor transactions in real time has swept Europe and much of the world. (Read more aboutWhat U.S. sellers need to know about e-invoicing.)
The benefits, for tax collectors, are clear, panelists at this year’s Avalara CRUSH Global event said.
Real-time invoicing allows value-added tax (VAT) in Europe to bemore or less self-administered, said Gino Dossche, principal for EY’s U.S. VAT tax practice.
“It’s a very nice tax for the governments,” he said. “It’s very hands-off. The burden is on the taxpayers.”
It’s been a major change for businesses. European nations that used to allow companies to submit monthly or quarterly estimates of taxes owed are nowrequiring them to submit real-time data on transactions, Dossche continued.
“There’s definitely more data, more frequently, that needs to be reported,” he said. “For a business, that means you have to have a more holistic view around VAT compliance, because you cannot make up your report anymore.”
But for U.S. states and local governments to implement this kind of system, “there’s a lot of investment that needs to be made,” said Tax Foundation Executive Vice President Daniel Bunn. Many tax collection agencies are operating outdated systems that must be replaced before they adopt this kind of process, he added.