Sales tax compliance is becoming more demanding. For retailers, that burden can be even more significant. High transaction volume, omnichannel sales models, and cross-border operations make tax harder to manage.



Two forces are pushing compliance costs higher. First, growth across states and digital channels increases filing obligations and compliance exposure. Second, many retailers still rely on manual processes to manage tax calculations, returns, and reconciliations. As sales soar, so does the administrative work behind them.



Compliance doesn’t have to become more expensive as business expands. With agentic AI and automation built into core systems, tax operations can become more consistent, connected, and efficient. This shift helps retailers protect margins while keeping compliance under control.