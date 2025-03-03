The new business owner’s guide to setting up a property tax system

Having all the necessary data is key, but you need to organize it to support compliance with property tax filings. Having a long list of assets with just the information above won’t be sufficient come filing time. You need to think about your assets in a way an assessor would, which requires mapping your fixed asset data to two things:

1. The assessor account number

Tax assessors assign an identification number to a piece or group of related assets. When you look at a particular account number, you want to see all the details related to that property. You also want to be prepared to manage that valuation as the assessor responds and says, “Here is your notice of value that relates to the return that you filed.”

In some cases, there may be more than one notice of value or more returns to one notice of value, so establishing that relationship between the return and the notice is essential in the setup phase.

2. The collector number

A collector is yet another entity involved in the property tax process; they are the ones who send out property tax bills.

One assessment notice or account could receive multiple bills. It’s also essential to set up these relationships — between accounts and collectors — early on to immediately connect your assets with specific tax bill(s).

The goal at this stage is to have your assets completely organized so that, for every single asset, you can see at a glance its location, the assessor you’ll report it to, and the collector who will collect tax on it. Not only is this crucial for property tax, but it also makes it easier to report internally on the data, providing all the detail anyone would need for the broader financial management of the business.