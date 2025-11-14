For years, shipping to the U.S. was a simple game of trade-offs. You picked your lane. Postal if you wanted affordability. Express if you wanted fast. Hybrid if you wanted to have a balance between both.

It worked. Margins were predictable, customers were happy, and the world spun comfortably on $800 of duty-free grace. Then the grace period ended.

In August 2025, the U.S. removed the $800 de minimis threshold, ending duty-free entry for parcels under that amount. The effect was immediate and brutal: suddenly, every box, bottle, and beauty kit needed an HS code, prepaid duties, and transparent pricing before it even left Australia.

The free ride was over. Now, compliance sits in the driver’s seat.