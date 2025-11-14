It allowed parcels under US$800 to enter the U.S. duty free. Its removal means all shipments must now include accurate HS codes, prepaid duties, and full customs data.
Hidden costs emerge without compliance, harming profitability and customer trust. Compliance ensures predictable costs and better customer experiences.
Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border automates product classification, calculates duties and taxes in real-time, and ensures compliance is consistently applied across all shipping methods.
Ignoring compliance leads to unexpected costs, negative customer experiences, operational confusion, and reduced profitability.
A shipping lane is the route or method used by exporters to deliver products from the origin to the destination. Choosing the right lane — postal, express, or hybrid — depends on factors like cost, delivery speed, and compliance requirements.