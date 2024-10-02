Soda tax snafu – Wacky Tax Wednesday

This post has been updated. It was originally published in September 2015.

In July 2015, Vermont slapped a sales tax on soft drinks in hopes of raising approximately $7 million annually for the state. In the following months and years, sellers struggled to make sense of the tax on “nonalcoholic beverages that contain natural or artificial sweeteners.” According to some retailers, compliance has been a nightmare.

You’d think it would be simple to discern which products are soft drinks (taxable) and which are not (exempt). And for many products, it is simple. Yet a trip down any soda aisle reveals an astonishing array of bottled beverages; to determine whether or not they’re taxable, labels must be read.

For example, tonic water, typically sweetened with corn syrup, is taxable. Seltzer water, which contains no sweetener, is not. Nonalcoholic beer or “near beer” is subject to the tax, as are sugary sports drinks like Gatorade. Less obviously taxable: Pedialyte.