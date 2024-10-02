Soda tax snafu – Wacky Tax Wednesday

Beverages that are subject to the Vermont soda tax are exempt when purchased with food stamps or through Vermont’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This is fairly standard.
More confusing is the fact that normally taxable soft drinks are exempt from Vermont sales tax when:
- Purchased from a vending machine
- Part of a bundled transaction (with a sandwich and chips, for example)
- Sold at a restaurant as part of a taxable meal
In these cases, however, Vermont meals and rooms tax applies.
Mistakes seem inevitable. “The Legislature passed a definition that is hard to administer and understand,” observed Jim Harrison, who was president of the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association when the soda tax took effect. “It is very confusing for the consumer and the retailer.”
Fortunately, the Department of Taxes has worked hard to help retailers and consumers understand the tax on soft drinks. Vermont also has the support of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board, as Vermont is a member state and adheres to the organization’s definition of “soft drink.” Harrison urged consumers to “please be patient with your retailers.”
Mary Peterson, who was the Vermont Tax Commissioner in 2015, acknowledged that larger chains with sophisticated point-of-sale and inventory systems probably have an easier time implementing the soft drink tax than mom-and-pop businesses.
Sales tax software can also help businesses comply with the Vermont soft drink tax. Learn more about automating tax compliance.