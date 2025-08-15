State-by-state guide for shipping spirits DTC

Alaska, California, Nevada, and New York are among the states that have changed DTC shipping rules for distilleries.

Alaska

As of January 1, 2024, Alaska requires distilled spirits producers with no physical presence in the state to obtain an Alaska direct shipment license to ship. Prior to 2024, out-of-state distilleries didn’t need a license to ship to consumers in Alaska.

To qualify for a direct shipment license, a manufacturer must be licensed in another state. The Alaska Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC) will not issue a license to a manufacturer producing more than 50,000 proof gallons in total of distilled spirits annually.

Direct shipments of other beverage alcohol are also subject to the Alaska alcoholic beverage tax as of January 1, 2024.

DTC shippers cannot ship alcohol into dry or moist local option jurisdictions that have prohibited DTC shipments. The ABC is required by law to publish a list of ZIP codes that are located within local option areas, and to notify direct shipper licensees when any change is made to the list.

California

California craft distillers holding a Type 74 license have been able to ship directly to California consumers since September 29, 2022. The DTC privileges for California craft distillers were set to end in January 2025, but the repeal date was extended.

Until January 1, 2026, Type 74 licensees can directly ship the distilled spirits they manufacture or produce in California as long as:

The amount shipped does not exceed the equivalent of 2.25 liters per day per consumer and is solely for the consumer’s personal use. The licensed craft distiller maintains adequate records of the shipments and provides those records to the department upon request. The licensed craft distiller requires the common carrier to obtain the signature of any individual 21 years of age or older before delivering any distilled spirits. The containers are conspicuously labeled with the words: “Contains alcohol: Signature of person age 21 years or older required for delivery.”

Nevada

Nevada used to be on the short list of states where distilleries could ship directly to consumers. However, as of July 1, 2021, distilled spirits can no longer be shipped directly to consumers in Nevada.

Breweries and retailers also lost DTC shipping rights in Nevada, though wineries may continue to ship wine to Nevada consumers.

New York

Like California, New York state now allows New York–based distilleries to ship directly to consumers in New York and other states. Allowing DTC shipments of craft spirits was initially a temporary COVID relief measure, but lawmakers permanently authorized DTC shipments for craft distilleries in August 2024.

Certain out-of-state manufacturers can also ship DTC to New York consumers. To qualify for a New York Direct Shipper’s License, a distillery must be in a state that affords similar direct shipping privileges to New York producers and must meet gallonage limitations.

New York also allows DTC shipping for certain in-state and out-of-state manufacturers of craft cider, mead, and braggot (a hybrid of beer and mead). See the New York State Liquor Authority for more details.