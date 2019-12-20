Tariffs on. Tariffs off. What’s a business to do?

Last Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a “very large Phase One trade deal with China”: The $160 billion in penalty tariffs that were set to take effect December 15 were suspended, and some existing tariffs will be scaled back. China’s Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen confirmed that a deal had been reached.

According to a fact sheet issued by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the United States agreed “to modify its Section 301 tariff actions in a significant way.” In exchange, China agreed to make “structural reforms and other changes to [its] economic and trade regime in the areas of intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, financial services, and currency and foreign exchange.” China also committed to “make substantial additional purchases of U.S. goods and services in the coming years.”

The agreement commits the U.S. to halving tariffs on $110 billion of Chinese imports, including clothing, computer monitors, jewelry, smartphones, and toys. The retaliatory tariffs that China was set to place on U.S. imports starting December 15 have also been suspended.

A 25% tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports (see Lists 1, 2, and 3) will remain in place for now. Trump says they’ll be used “for future negotiations on the phase-two deal.” Similarly, China is leaving intact previously established tariffs on U.S. goods.

Discussions for phase two of a trade deal could begin “immediately,” Trump said Friday.