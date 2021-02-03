Tax amnesty underway in Nevada

A special one-time tax amnesty program is underway in Nevada. Qualifying businesses and individual taxpayers with current tax liability are invited to apply for amnesty with the Nevada Department of Taxation through May 1, 2021. The department will waive monetary penalties and interest on outstanding taxes for eligible applicants who pay all unpaid assessments, fees, and taxes for the amnesty period.

The tax amnesty program applies to:

Taxes, fees, or assessments due on or before March 31, 2020 (including monthly tax returns due on or before May 31, 2020)

Quarterly tax returns due on or before April 30, 2020

Outstanding tax debts for periods ending on or before May 31, 2020, that are due on or before June 30, 2020

Many Nevada business taxes, including: Cannabis tax Cigarette tax and other tobacco products tax Liquor tax Sales and use tax



The outstanding tax debt must be paid in full during the amnesty period, which began February 1, 2021, and ends May 1, 2021.

Lodging tax and real property transfer tax are among those not eligible for tax amnesty, and the program is not open to businesses or individuals who:

Are in bankruptcy

Are unable to pay the outstanding tax in full

Have entered into a compromise or settlement agreement with the Department of Taxation or Nevada Tax Commission regarding the unpaid tax or assessment

Applications and additional information is available from the Department of Taxation.