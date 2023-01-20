Here’s how the FCC’s new requirement is playing out in some states:
California amended its 911 statutes to include a new, monthly 8-cent 988 surcharge on each access line beginning January 1, 2023. The bill allows, but doesn’t require, the 988 and 30-cent 911 surcharges to be combined into a single line item. For 2025 and beyond, the 988 fee is capped at 30 cents per line.
Colorado established a monthly 988 surcharge capped at 30 cents per line. Starting January 1, 2023, the 988 fee increases from 18 cents to 27 cents per line. More details are available from the Colorado Department of Revenue.
A children’s mental health omnibus bill in Connecticut created a 988 trust fund. The proposed law originally included a 988 fee capped at 75 cents, but it was later removed via an amendment. As of now, the state has no 988 fee.
Nevada passed 988 hotline legislation in 2021 allowing a surcharge capped at 35 cents per line per month. The state is still working with telecommunication companies to develop regulations to implement the fee.
New Jersey introduced a bill last year that would implement an unspecified 988 fee but the legislation hasn’t advanced.
In March 2021, Virginia became the first state to pass legislation implementing 988 fees to create and administer a crisis call center. Unlike other states, Virginia set different 988 surcharge rates for wireless (12 cents per line) and prepaid wireless (8 cents per line) effective July 1, 2021. The bill also increased 911 fees.
Washington’s 988 fee moves up from 24 cents to 40 cents per radio access line effective January 1, 2023, based on 2021 legislation.
Several other states either introduced bills that didn’t pass or that are inactive.