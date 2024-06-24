Top tips for accounting firms: How to help clients with property tax assessment appeals

You can add property tax assessment appeals services with a variety of customer acquisition strategies:
Expand services to existing property tax clients
This is the most obvious place to start. If you already handle property tax filing services for clients, gathering the information needed to verify the assessment amount is relatively easy. Likely, you’ll either have the evidence you need to justify an appeal or will know how to access it easily.
Offer property tax services to existing clients
Because most businesses own real estate or valuable equipment, many will owe tax on that property. With insight into a business’s financial landscape, you’ll have the information you need to help you determine likely obligations and potential assessment issues. Making existing clients aware of your property tax compliance services can be mutually beneficial.
Use property tax assessment appeals services to attain new clients
Many accounting departments or business owners may have a good handle on property taxes so long as it’s just a matter of filing the return and paying the bill. However, helping potential clients understand the value of appeals services if they’re improperly assessed can help you attract new clients. Once you know their business well enough to process property tax assessment appeals, you may find opportunities to offer additional accounting services.