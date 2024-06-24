Top tips for accounting firms: How to help clients with property tax assessment appeals

Doing more with less has long been a business ideal. This is especially important for accounting firms, given staffing shortages and business model challenges.

However, adversity often breeds opportunity. For instance, many issues facing accounting firms and practices, such as tax complexity, regulatory changes, and even talent acquisition, also affect accounting departments and business owners. By finding solutions, you can expand your services to create new revenue streams for many clients who need them.

One area with high growth potential is property tax services. Property tax is a high-cost expense for many businesses. The complexity of managing real and personal property tax compliance also means many companies may be overpaying taxes, eating into their bottom line, or underpaying taxes, putting themselves at higher risk during an audit.

The holy grail for accounting firms offering property tax services is property tax assessment appeals. Appeals work can be highly lucrative, especially if you use automated solutions to help you manage the process. In addition, appeals work gives you great insight into a company’s books, allowing you to offer additional services you know the business needs.

Here are a few key considerations if you’re thinking of offering property tax services: