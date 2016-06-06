Trees, plants, and flowers: What's taxable?

If you’re an ecommerce retailer of gardening supplies looking to take advantage of this burgeoning industry, it can be confusing to figure out what types of products are taxable and which are exempt from sales tax in each state.

Although there are exceptions to the rule, plants and seeds that are used for human consumption, including vegetables, herbs, and fruits, are generally exempt from sales tax in most states, including California, Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Arizona, and Florida. On the other hand, ornamental plants and flowers, as well as trees, are usually subject to the sales tax.

However, as mentioned, this is not the case in all states. For example, New York, Minnesota, and Maine tax the sales on all plants and seeds for non-commercial use, regardless of whether they are for human consumption or not.