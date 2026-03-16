Under the UAE model, businesses will connect to the national e-invoicing network through a Ministry of Finance-approved Accredited Service Provider (ASP).

The MOF guidance sets out evaluation criteria, including:

Relevant experience and implementation track record

Ownership and control of the technology platform

ERP and billing system integration capabilities

Information security and data protection controls

Ongoing compliance-monitoring mechanisms

Customer support model and service-level commitments

Pricing structure and scalability

However, this is not simply a procurement exercise. ASPs will play a central role in invoice validation, schema compliance, transmission, and regulatory reporting. Businesses should therefore assess:

Long-term operational alignment

Compatibility with existing and planned ERP landscapes

Multijurisdiction capability (particularly for multinational groups)

Change management and implementation support

Given the centrality of the ASP model to the UAE framework, early engagement with approved providers is advisable to secure implementation timelines and avoid capacity bottlenecks as deadlines approach.

It is important to recognise that the Ministry of Finance currently publishes a list of “pre-approved” e-invoicing service providers in the UAE, and that this list is updated periodically as additional service providers progress through the accreditation process. The status reflected today represents pre-approval. Final accreditation status will be granted in accordance with Article 16 of Ministerial Decision No. 64 of 2025, following completion of the ministry’s full accreditation requirements.

The list should therefore be viewed as dynamic and evolving. A number of major global and regional providers are expected to join in the coming months as they complete technical validation, infrastructure readiness, and compliance testing aligned with the UAE’s specifications.

Businesses should monitor updates to the approved list while progressing their evaluation processes.

The formal appointment of an ASP through the MOF portal must be completed by 31 July 2026, making 2026 a critical decision year.

Avalara has incorporated a legal entity and local office in Dubai and is currently applying for Accredited Service Provider status in the UAE. We are committed to supporting our customers, ERP partners, and businesses across the UAE as they navigate this transition — combining global CTC expertise with local regulatory alignment.