Agents can navigate checkout. Can they comply?

AI agents now discover products, negotiate carts, and authorize payments on their own. The Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), and Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) made that possible, but each leaves a gap when it comes to tax compliance.

UCP carries tax as a single integer in its totals array. ACP declares tax out of scope. AP2 mandates have no notion of tax at all, and card-network agent-pay schemes don’t touch it. The protocols sensibly built the parts that demo well first. But tax determines whether a transaction can legally close, and when agents execute thousands of orders an hour, a compliance error doesn’t stay small. It accumulates at machine speed.