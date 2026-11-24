The v1.0 draft ships with JSON Schemas, OpenAPI 3.1, MCP tool definitions, a Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) profile, a UBL mapping for VAT, and the UCP binding (dev.ucp.shopping.tax), complete with validated worked examples for both the core protocol and the UCP extension.
Phase 1 covers agent-facilitated consumer ecommerce. B2B transactions, tax filing, and cross-border duty will follow in later phases.
UTCS prioritizes accuracy over availability and never returns estimated fallback rates or guesses. If tax cannot be determined, the response returns a structured error explaining the exact issue and providing actionable guidance so the calling agent can resolve the missing data before checkout closes.