Get started
Blog
Blog
Oct 15, 2026

When does an unsecured business line of credit make sense?

Bret Lawrence
Blue and orange illustration featuring a credit card, padlock, and coins. Prepared as the hero image for the blog post "When does an unsecured business line of credit make sense?".

Growth rarely waits for a lender’s underwriting timeline. A bulk inventory discount, a payroll cycle, an equipment upgrade, or a new account requiring extended payment terms can demand fast capital. Many finance leaders are wary of taking on debt without collateral, which can feel riskier than a traditional secured loan. But for businesses that are profitable and growing and simply need working capital without tying up assets, an unsecured line of credit can be a smart strategic choice.

 

Unlike a term loan that delivers a lump sum with a fixed repayment schedule, or a credit card that carries high interest and low limits, an unsecured line of credit gives businesses revolving access to funds they can draw, repay, and draw again.

 

No collateral changes hands, underwriting is typically faster than a bank loan, and the cost of capital is usually more reasonable than a credit card or alternative lender. For CFOs, controllers, and tax directors managing a growing business’s cash flow, that mix of speed, flexibility, and lower cost is why an unsecured line of credit belongs in the working capital toolkit.

Key takeaways

  • An unsecured line of credit provides revolving working capital without requiring business assets as collateral.
  • It typically carries lower interest rates than credit cards and a faster approval process than traditional secured loans.
  • Businesses without traditional collateral, or facing time-sensitive cash needs, are especially strong candidates.
  • Newer lenders evaluate cash flow and bank data rather than relying solely on tax returns and lengthy underwriting.
  • Avalara Capital offers an unsecured line of credit built for the working capital and compliance needs of growing businesses.

What is an unsecured line of credit?

An unsecured line of credit is a revolving form of financing that gives a business access to a set amount of capital without requiring collateral, such as real estate, equipment, or inventory. Businesses draw funds as needed, repay what they’ve borrowed, and draw again, paying interest only on the amount used — not the full credit limit. Because no asset secures the line, approval hinges on the business’s creditworthiness, revenue, and cash flow rather than the value of pledged property.

Pros of an unsecured line of credit over other credit options

Compared with credit cards, secured loans, and other unsecured business loans, a line of credit offers several advantages.

 

  • Capital available when you need it. Funds sit ready to draw the moment a gap or opportunity appears, with no new application required each time.
  • No collateral required. Business assets stay untouched, which matters for businesses without significant collateral or a desire to risk it.
  • Lower interest rates than credit cards since lines of credit are underwritten with more visibility into financials.
  • Interest on drawn amounts only so unused credit can sit as a safety net at no added cost.
  • Faster access than traditional term loans especially from fintech-driven lenders that streamline underwriting.
  • Reusable capital. As balances are repaid, available credit replenishes, making it a durable tool rather than a one-time infusion.

Why consider an unsecured line of credit for your business

Several common scenarios point directly to an unsecured line of credit.

 

  • Profitable, but asset-light. A business may generate healthy revenue without the real estate, equipment, or inventory a secured loan requires, or simply prefer not to pledge those assets.
  • Long payment terms or slow-paying clients. Extending 30-, 60-, or 90-day terms often creates a gap between money earned and money in the bank that a line of credit can smooth over.
  • Business age or revenue limits traditional options. Newer or fast-growing businesses may not yet meet the track record or revenue thresholds traditional banks require.
  • Time-sensitive cash needs that can’t wait out a multiweek approval process.
  • A desire to skip slow, paperwork-heavy underwriting that traditional loans demand.
  • A better alternative to predatory financing, such as merchant cash advances or invoice factoring, which carry steep effective costs and rigid repayment structures.

How does a business qualify for an unsecured line of credit?

Qualification looks very different depending on the lender. Traditional banks typically require two or more years in business, minimum annual revenue, strong personal credit, tax returns, financial statements, and a personal guarantee. Underwriting can take weeks and demand substantial documentation.

 

Newer, technology-driven lenders — including Avalara Capital — take a different approach, examining cash flow and bank account activity instead of relying primarily on tax returns and manual review. The result is a quick online application and faster approval, often with no hard credit check required. For businesses without years of financial history, or that want to avoid a drawn-out process, this model removes a major barrier to capital.

Avalara Capital: An unsecured line of credit built for businesses

Avalara Capital is an embedded working capital solution designed to give businesses fast, flexible access to an unsecured line of credit without the friction of traditional lending. Built directly into the Avalara platform businesses already use for tax compliance, it uses existing accounting and business data to evaluate applications — no invasive paperwork, no hard credit check.

 

Approval and access to funds can happen in minutes, with no obligation to borrow once approved and no fees for unused credit. Credit limits can scale with responsible repayment, giving growing businesses room to expand access to capital as needs increase. Whether the goal is bridging a cash flow gap, funding a growth opportunity, or managing a tax obligation without disrupting operations, Avalara Capital offers a transparent alternative to bank loans and higher-cost unsecured business loans.

Put your working capital strategy to work

An unsecured line of credit can give your business the flexibility to seize opportunities and manage cash flow gaps without pledging collateral or waiting weeks for a decision. If your business is ready to explore a faster, more transparent path to working capital, Avalara Capital is built to help.

 

Learn more about Avalara Capital and apply today.

FAQ

Generally, no. Funds can typically cover payroll, inventory, equipment, tax obligations, or day-to-day expenses rather than a single restricted purpose.

Traditional banks may take days to weeks. Technology-driven lenders, including Avalara Capital, can often approve applications and release funds within minutes to a few business days.

Yes — that’s the core advantage over a term loan. As you repay what you’ve drawn, the credit becomes available again, so you can draw, repay, and draw again.

Businesses typically make scheduled monthly payments based on the amount drawn, not the full credit limit, with interest accruing only on the outstanding balance.

Yes. Its revolving structure, lack of collateral requirements, and interest-on-draws-only pricing suit short-term needs like payroll during a slow month, a bulk purchasing discount, or a long customer payment term.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Ready to get started?

Start with a demo, a free nexus assessment, or a conversation with our team — and discover why millions of users trust Avalara.
Get started
See our products
About us
Products & Services
Integrations
Contact us

Monday - Friday

8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. PT
Resources