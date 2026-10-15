Growth rarely waits for a lender’s underwriting timeline. A bulk inventory discount, a payroll cycle, an equipment upgrade, or a new account requiring extended payment terms can demand fast capital. Many finance leaders are wary of taking on debt without collateral, which can feel riskier than a traditional secured loan. But for businesses that are profitable and growing and simply need working capital without tying up assets, an unsecured line of credit can be a smart strategic choice.

Unlike a term loan that delivers a lump sum with a fixed repayment schedule, or a credit card that carries high interest and low limits, an unsecured line of credit gives businesses revolving access to funds they can draw, repay, and draw again.

No collateral changes hands, underwriting is typically faster than a bank loan, and the cost of capital is usually more reasonable than a credit card or alternative lender. For CFOs, controllers, and tax directors managing a growing business’s cash flow, that mix of speed, flexibility, and lower cost is why an unsecured line of credit belongs in the working capital toolkit.