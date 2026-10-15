Generally, no. Funds can typically cover payroll, inventory, equipment, tax obligations, or day-to-day expenses rather than a single restricted purpose.
Traditional banks may take days to weeks. Technology-driven lenders, including Avalara Capital, can often approve applications and release funds within minutes to a few business days.
Yes — that’s the core advantage over a term loan. As you repay what you’ve drawn, the credit becomes available again, so you can draw, repay, and draw again.
Businesses typically make scheduled monthly payments based on the amount drawn, not the full credit limit, with interest accruing only on the outstanding balance.
Yes. Its revolving structure, lack of collateral requirements, and interest-on-draws-only pricing suit short-term needs like payroll during a slow month, a bulk purchasing discount, or a long customer payment term.